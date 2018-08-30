Veteran Coach Dennis Kazmir has been named the new coach at Mater Dei replacing hugely successful Ben Gamble, who is now the Head Coach at Marist..

Kazmir has a lot of experience working directing Team Tournaments at the Hoop Group, being on the staffs at Seton Hall, VCU, Wright State, Tiffin and US Merchant Marine Academy.

He was also the interim Head Coach at USMMA.

Kazmir is a jersey shore native returing to his roots.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 22 years and is proud to continue to be the NJ nominating source for the McDonald's All American game.