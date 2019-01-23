The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes at least into the quarterfinals.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Hunterdon Central over Pope John

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Sparta over Hunterdon Central

PRELIMINARY ROUND

The preliminary round will be held by Saturday January 26, 2019

20th seeded Sussex Tech at 9th seeded North Hunterdon

16th seeded Voorhees at 13th seeded South Hunterdon

17th seeded Vernon at 12th seeded Pope John

18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded Lenape Valley

15th seeded Belvidere at 14th seeded Newton

19th seeded Hopatcong at 10th seeded High Point

2ND ROUND

Saturday February 2

winner of Sussex Tech/North Hunterdon at 8th seeded Warren Hills

winner of Voorhees/South Hunterdon at 4th seeded Delaware Valley

winner of Vernon/Pope John at 5th seeded Hackettstown

winner of North Warren/Lenape Valley at 6th seeded Kittatinny

winner of Belvidere/Newton at 3rd seeded Phillipsburg

winner of Hopatcong/High Point at 7th seeded Wallkill Valley

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 9

Winner of Sussex Tech/North Hunterdon/Warren Hills at top seeded Sparta

winner of Voorhees/South Hunterdon/Delaware Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Pope John/Hackettstown

winner of North Warren/Lenape Valley/Kittatinny vs. winner of Belvidere/Newton/Phillipsburg

Winner of Hopatcong/High Point/Wallkill Valley at 2nd seeded Hunterdon Central

SEMIFINALS

Saturday February 16 at Wallkill Valley

2:30 & 4:15

CHAMPIONSHIP

February 22

5:00 at Centenary University

LAST YEAR

Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.

TWO YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.

THREE YEARS AGO

Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.