Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament Seeds & Schedule
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament features teams from three western NJ counties. The top 2 teams got byes at least into the quarterfinals.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Hunterdon Central over Pope John
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Sparta over Hunterdon Central
PRELIMINARY ROUND
The preliminary round will be held by Saturday January 26, 2019
20th seeded Sussex Tech at 9th seeded North Hunterdon
16th seeded Voorhees at 13th seeded South Hunterdon
17th seeded Vernon at 12th seeded Pope John
18th seeded North Warren at 11th seeded Lenape Valley
15th seeded Belvidere at 14th seeded Newton
19th seeded Hopatcong at 10th seeded High Point
2ND ROUND
Saturday February 2
winner of Sussex Tech/North Hunterdon at 8th seeded Warren Hills
winner of Voorhees/South Hunterdon at 4th seeded Delaware Valley
winner of Vernon/Pope John at 5th seeded Hackettstown
winner of North Warren/Lenape Valley at 6th seeded Kittatinny
winner of Belvidere/Newton at 3rd seeded Phillipsburg
winner of Hopatcong/High Point at 7th seeded Wallkill Valley
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 9
Winner of Sussex Tech/North Hunterdon/Warren Hills at top seeded Sparta
winner of Voorhees/South Hunterdon/Delaware Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Pope John/Hackettstown
winner of North Warren/Lenape Valley/Kittatinny vs. winner of Belvidere/Newton/Phillipsburg
Winner of Hopatcong/High Point/Wallkill Valley at 2nd seeded Hunterdon Central
SEMIFINALS
Saturday February 16 at Wallkill Valley
2:30 & 4:15
CHAMPIONSHIP
February 22
5:00 at Centenary University
LAST YEAR
Pope John beat North Hunterdon 70-63. 6 foot Sacred Heart bound Sr. Aaron Clarke scored 20.
TWO YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central held down Delaware Valley 75-30. 6 foot 4 Sr. Tucker Richardson scored 13.
THREE YEARS AGO
Pope John held off Hunterdon Central 73-66. 6-foot-7 So. Samba Diallo scored 24 and 6-foot-2 Jr. Tucker Richardson 21 for Hunterdon Central.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Pope John held down Hackettstown 76-47. 6-foot-2 Holy Cross bound Sr. Matt Zignorski and 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne divided 36.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Pope John pulled away late for a 61-46 win over Sparta. 6-foot-3 So. James Scott led the balanced attack with 17. 6-foot Sr. Matthew Chemis paced Sparta with 15. 6-foot-2 Jr. Matt Zignorski with 12 points and 5 assists in championship was named Tournament MVP.