Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.
GROUP 2
STATE SEMIFINALS
NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2
CENTRAL VS. SOUTH
STATE FINAL
PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central
North 1-
North 2 - Arts
Central - Bound Brook
South - Camden
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central
North 1-Pequannock
North 2 - Central
Central - Rumson
South - Camden
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.
4 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.
5 YEARS AGO
West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.
6 YEARS AGO
West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.
7YEARS AGO
North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.
8 YEARS AGO
North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Lakeland at top seeded Pascak Hills
9th seeded Demarest at 8th seeded Glen Rock
12th seeded Newton at 5th seeded Wallkill Valley
13th seeded Vernon at 4th seeded Mahwah
14th seeded High Point at 3rd seeded Jefferson
11th seeded Lenape Valley at 6th seeded Ramsey
10th seeded Westwood at 7th seeded Elmwood Park
15th seeded Pompton Lakes at 2nd seeded Pequannock
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills vs. winner of Demarest/Glen Rock
winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Mahwah
winner of High Point/Jefferson vs. winner of Lenape Valley/Ramsey
winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park vs. winner of Pompton Lakes/Pequannock
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills/Demarest/Glen Rock vs. winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley/ Vernon/Mahwah
winner of High Point/Jefferson/Lenape Valley/Ramsey vs. winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park/Pompton Lakes/Pequannock
FINAL
Mon Mar
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.
3 YEARS AGO
Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.
4 YEARS AGO
Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.
5 YEARS AGO
Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.
6 YEARS AGO
Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.
7 YEARS AGO
Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.
8 YEARS AGO
Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Ridgefield Park at top seeded Caldwell
9th seeded Passaic Valley at 8th seeded Arts
12th seeded Lyndhurst at 5th seeded Madison
13th seeded McNair at 4th seeded Hackettstown
14th seeded Leonia at 3rd seeded Rutherford
11th seeded Hanover Park at 6th seeded Whippany Park
10th seeded Verona at 7th seeded Science
15th seeded Parsippany at 2nd seeded Newark Central
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell vs. winner of Passaic Valle/Arts
winner of Lyndhurst/Madison vs. winner of McNair/Hackettstown
winner of Leonia/Rutherford vs. winner of Hanover Park/Whippany Park
winner of Verona/Science vs. winner of Parsippany/Newark Central
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell/Passaic Valley/Arts vs. winner of Lyndhurst/Madison/McNair/Hackettstown
winner of Leonia/Rutherford/Hanover Park/Whippany Park vs. winner of Verona/Science/Parsippany/Newark Central
FINAL
Mon Mar
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.
3 YEARS AGO
West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.
4 YEARS AGO
Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.
5 YEARS AGO
West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.
6 YEARS AGO
West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.
7 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.
8 YEARS AGO
Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seed Metuchen at top seeded Rumson
9th seeded Hillside at 8th seeded Delaware Valley
12th seeded New Providence at 5th seeded Gov. Livingston
13th seeded Middlesex at 4th seeded Holmdel
14th seeded Johnson at 3rd seeded South River
11th seeded Roselle at 6th seeded Raritan
10th seeded Spotswood at 7th seeded Nottingham
15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded bound Brook
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Metuchen/Rumson vs. winner of Hillside/Delaware Valley
winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston vs. winner of Middlesex/Holmdel
winner of Johnson/South River vs. winner of Roselle/Raritan
winner of Spotswood/Nottingham vs. winner of Monmouth/bound Brook
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Metuchen/Rumson/Hillside/Delaware Valley vs. winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Middlesex/Holmdel
winner of Johnson/South River/Roselle/Raritan vs. winner of Spotswood/Nottingham /Monmouth/bound Brook
FINAL
Mon Mar
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.
3 YEARS AGO
Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.
4 YEARS AGO
Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.
5 YEARS AGO
Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.
6 YEARS AGO
Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.
7 YEARS AGO
Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23
8 YEARS AGO
Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.
SOUTH
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Oakcrest at top seeded Camden
9th seeded Medford Tech at 8th seeded Collingswood
12th seeded Haddon Township at 5th seeded Manchester
13th seeded Haddon Heights at 4th seeded Overbrook
14th seeded lower Cape May at 3rd seeded Haddonfield
11th seeded Pennsauken tech at 6th seeded Middle Township
10th seeded Cinnaminson at 7th seeded Point Pleasant Boro
15th seeded Mastery Charter at 2nd seeded Sterling
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden vs. winner of Medford Tech/Collingswood
winner of Haddon Township/Manchester vs. winner of Haddon Height/Overbrook
winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield vs. winner of Pennsauken tech/Middle Township
winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro vs. winner of Mastery Charter/Sterling
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden/Medford Tech/Collingswood vs. winner of Haddon Township/Mancheste/Haddon Height/Overbrook
winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield/Pennsauken tech/Middle Township vs. winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro/Mastery Charter/Sterling
FINAL
Mon Mar
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.
3 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.
4 YEARS AGO
Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16
5 YEARS AGO
Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.
6 YEARS AGO
Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.
7 YEARS AGO
Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.
8 YEARS AGO
Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.