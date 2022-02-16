Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment. GROUP 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2



CENTRAL VS. SOUTH



STATE FINAL

PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY - PRE-SEASON PICK GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central North 1- North 2 - Arts Central - Bound Brook South - Camden PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central North 1-Pequannock North 2 - Central Central - Rumson South - Camden

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Cancelled 3 YEARS AGO Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench. 4 YEARS AGO Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's. 5 YEARS AGO West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13. 6 YEARS AGO West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter. 7YEARS AGO North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter. 8 YEARS AGO North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.

NORTH 1

FIRST ROUND Mon Feb 28 16th seeded Lakeland at top seeded Pascak Hills 9th seeded Demarest at 8th seeded Glen Rock 12th seeded Newton at 5th seeded Wallkill Valley 13th seeded Vernon at 4th seeded Mahwah 14th seeded High Point at 3rd seeded Jefferson 11th seeded Lenape Valley at 6th seeded Ramsey 10th seeded Westwood at 7th seeded Elmwood Park 15th seeded Pompton Lakes at 2nd seeded Pequannock QUARTERFINALS Wed Mar 2 winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills vs. winner of Demarest/Glen Rock winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Mahwah winner of High Point/Jefferson vs. winner of Lenape Valley/Ramsey winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park vs. winner of Pompton Lakes/Pequannock SEMIFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills/Demarest/Glen Rock vs. winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley/ Vernon/Mahwah winner of High Point/Jefferson/Lenape Valley/Ramsey vs. winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park/Pompton Lakes/Pequannock FINAL Mon Mar



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21. 3 YEARS AGO Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16. 4 YEARS AGO Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21. 5 YEARS AGO Newton nipped Westwood 72-67. 6 YEARS AGO Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32. 7 YEARS AGO Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds. 8 YEARS AGO Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.

NORTH 2

FIRST ROUND Mon Feb 28 16th seeded Ridgefield Park at top seeded Caldwell 9th seeded Passaic Valley at 8th seeded Arts 12th seeded Lyndhurst at 5th seeded Madison 13th seeded McNair at 4th seeded Hackettstown 14th seeded Leonia at 3rd seeded Rutherford 11th seeded Hanover Park at 6th seeded Whippany Park 10th seeded Verona at 7th seeded Science 15th seeded Parsippany at 2nd seeded Newark Central QUARTERFINALS Wed Mar 2 winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell vs. winner of Passaic Valle/Arts winner of Lyndhurst/Madison vs. winner of McNair/Hackettstown winner of Leonia/Rutherford vs. winner of Hanover Park/Whippany Park winner of Verona/Science vs. winner of Parsippany/Newark Central SEMIFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell/Passaic Valley/Arts vs. winner of Lyndhurst/Madison/McNair/Hackettstown winner of Leonia/Rutherford/Hanover Park/Whippany Park vs. winner of Verona/Science/Parsippany/Newark Central FINAL Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20. 3 YEARS AGO West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys. 4 YEARS AGO Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19. 5 YEARS AGO West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19. 6 YEARS AGO West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34. 7 YEARS AGO Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25. 8 YEARS AGO Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.

CENTRAL

FIRST ROUND Mon Feb 28 16th seed Metuchen at top seeded Rumson 9th seeded Hillside at 8th seeded Delaware Valley 12th seeded New Providence at 5th seeded Gov. Livingston 13th seeded Middlesex at 4th seeded Holmdel 14th seeded Johnson at 3rd seeded South River 11th seeded Roselle at 6th seeded Raritan 10th seeded Spotswood at 7th seeded Nottingham 15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded bound Brook QUARTERFINALS Wed Mar 2 winner of Metuchen/Rumson vs. winner of Hillside/Delaware Valley winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston vs. winner of Middlesex/Holmdel winner of Johnson/South River vs. winner of Roselle/Raritan winner of Spotswood/Nottingham vs. winner of Monmouth/bound Brook SEMIFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of Metuchen/Rumson/Hillside/Delaware Valley vs. winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Middlesex/Holmdel winner of Johnson/South River/Roselle/Raritan vs. winner of Spotswood/Nottingham /Monmouth/bound Brook FINAL Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Cancelled 2 YEARS AGO Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24. 3 YEARS AGO Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys. 4 YEARS AGO Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret. 5 YEARS AGO Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19. 6 YEARS AGO Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19. 7 YEARS AGO Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23 8 YEARS AGO Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.

SOUTH

FIRST ROUND Mon Feb 28 16th seeded Oakcrest at top seeded Camden 9th seeded Medford Tech at 8th seeded Collingswood 12th seeded Haddon Township at 5th seeded Manchester 13th seeded Haddon Heights at 4th seeded Overbrook 14th seeded lower Cape May at 3rd seeded Haddonfield 11th seeded Pennsauken tech at 6th seeded Middle Township 10th seeded Cinnaminson at 7th seeded Point Pleasant Boro 15th seeded Mastery Charter at 2nd seeded Sterling QUARTERFINALS Wed Mar 2 winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden vs. winner of Medford Tech/Collingswood winner of Haddon Township/Manchester vs. winner of Haddon Height/Overbrook winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield vs. winner of Pennsauken tech/Middle Township winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro vs. winner of Mastery Charter/Sterling SEMIFINALS Fri Mar 4 winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden/Medford Tech/Collingswood vs. winner of Haddon Township/Mancheste/Haddon Height/Overbrook winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield/Pennsauken tech/Middle Township vs. winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro/Mastery Charter/Sterling FINAL Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS