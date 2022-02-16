 NJHoops - Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 16:24:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.

GROUP 2

STATE SEMIFINALS


NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2



CENTRAL VS. SOUTH



STATE FINAL


PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-SEASON PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central

North 1-

North 2 - Arts

Central - Bound Brook

South - Camden

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over Newark Central

North 1-Pequannock

North 2 - Central

Central - Rumson

South - Camden

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off West Side 64-53. 6 foot 2 Sr. Drew Gavranich tallied 17 off the bench.

4 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.

5 YEARS AGO

West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.

6 YEARS AGO

West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.

7YEARS AGO

North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.

8 YEARS AGO

North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.

NORTH 1  

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Lakeland at top seeded Pascak Hills

9th seeded Demarest at 8th seeded Glen Rock

12th seeded Newton at 5th seeded Wallkill Valley

13th seeded Vernon at 4th seeded Mahwah

14th seeded High Point at 3rd seeded Jefferson

11th seeded Lenape Valley at 6th seeded Ramsey

10th seeded Westwood at 7th seeded Elmwood Park

15th seeded Pompton Lakes at 2nd seeded Pequannock

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills vs. winner of Demarest/Glen Rock

winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley vs. winner of Vernon/Mahwah

winner of High Point/Jefferson vs. winner of Lenape Valley/Ramsey

winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park vs. winner of Pompton Lakes/Pequannock

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Lakeland/Pascack Hills/Demarest/Glen Rock vs. winner of Newton/Wallkill Valley/ Vernon/Mahwah

winner of High Point/Jefferson/Lenape Valley/Ramsey vs. winner of Westwood/Elmwood Park/Pompton Lakes/Pequannock

FINAL

Mon Mar


PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Ramsey topped Pascak Hills 49-43. Hansen hit for 21.

3 YEARS AGO

Mountain Lakes shut down Ramsey 40-31. Baker tallied 16.

4 YEARS AGO

Ramsey upset Jefferson 63-61. Carroll scored 21.

5 YEARS AGO

Newton nipped Westwood 72-67.

6 YEARS AGO

Ramsey doubled up Manchester 76-38. Gaffney went for 32.

7 YEARS AGO

Manchester upset Ramsey 92-90 in ot. 6-foot-7 Jr. Alex Morales hit for 43 with 24 rebounds.

8 YEARS AGO

Pascack Hills upset Westwood 63-56. Andrew Nathin scored 16.

NORTH 2  

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Ridgefield Park at top seeded Caldwell

9th seeded Passaic Valley at 8th seeded Arts

12th seeded Lyndhurst at 5th seeded Madison

13th seeded McNair at 4th seeded Hackettstown

14th seeded Leonia at 3rd seeded Rutherford

11th seeded Hanover Park at 6th seeded Whippany Park

10th seeded Verona at 7th seeded Science

15th seeded Parsippany at 2nd seeded Newark Central

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell vs. winner of Passaic Valle/Arts

winner of Lyndhurst/Madison vs. winner of McNair/Hackettstown

winner of Leonia/Rutherford vs. winner of Hanover Park/Whippany Park

winner of Verona/Science vs. winner of Parsippany/Newark Central

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Ridgefield Park/Caldwell/Passaic Valley/Arts vs. winner of Lyndhurst/Madison/McNair/Hackettstown

winner of Leonia/Rutherford/Hanover Park/Whippany Park vs. winner of Verona/Science/Parsippany/Newark Central

FINAL

Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Hackettstown held sown North Star Academy 55-29. 6 foot Jr. Michael Daconti scored 20.

3 YEARS AGO

West Side upset North Star Academy 77-60. 5 foot 8 Sr. Tyjon Huntley had 23 with 7 treys.

4 YEARS AGO

Newark Central upset Hackettstown 56-39. McRae and 6 foot 4 So. Zarique Nutter both had 19.

5 YEARS AGO

West Side held down Hanover Park 63-37. Taylor tallied 19.

6 YEARS AGO

West Side beat Central 69-49. Reyes had 34.

7 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech upset Newark Central 65-56. Lawrence netted 25.

8 YEARS AGO

Newark Tech edged Newark Central 63-62 as Lawrence led with 19.

CENTRAL  

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seed Metuchen at top seeded Rumson

9th seeded Hillside at 8th seeded Delaware Valley

12th seeded New Providence at 5th seeded Gov. Livingston

13th seeded Middlesex at 4th seeded Holmdel

14th seeded Johnson at 3rd seeded South River

11th seeded Roselle at 6th seeded Raritan

10th seeded Spotswood at 7th seeded Nottingham

15th seeded Monmouth at 2nd seeded bound Brook

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Metuchen/Rumson vs. winner of Hillside/Delaware Valley

winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston vs. winner of Middlesex/Holmdel

winner of Johnson/South River vs. winner of Roselle/Raritan

winner of Spotswood/Nottingham vs. winner of Monmouth/bound Brook

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Metuchen/Rumson/Hillside/Delaware Valley vs. winner of New Providence/Gov. Livingston/Middlesex/Holmdel

winner of Johnson/South River/Roselle/Raritan vs. winner of Spotswood/Nottingham /Monmouth/bound Brook

FINAL

Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Holmdel 53-38. 6 foot 7 Louisville bound baseball player Alex Galvan and 6 foot Montclair State bound Kieran Flanagan divided 24.

3 YEARS AGO

Manasquan shut down Lincoln 78-42. McCabe tallied 23 with 6 treys.

4 YEARS AGO

Rumson topped Carteret 57-52. 6 foot 4 Jr. Jackson McCarthy scored 13. Daniels-Porter dropped in 24 for Carteret.

5 YEARS AGO

Rumson beat Johnson 57-51. 6-foot-4 So. Ian O'Connor netted 19.

6 YEARS AGO

Bordentown beat Manasquan 59-54. 6-foot-1 Jr. Darnill Brown led with 19.

7 YEARS AGO

Manasquan beat Bordentown at 61-45. 6-foot-4 Sr. Kyle Bradshaw scored 23

8 YEARS AGO

Matawan beat Rumson 67-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Jason Dunne dropped 20.

SOUTH  

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Oakcrest at top seeded Camden

9th seeded Medford Tech at 8th seeded Collingswood

12th seeded Haddon Township at 5th seeded Manchester

13th seeded Haddon Heights at 4th seeded Overbrook

14th seeded lower Cape May at 3rd seeded Haddonfield

11th seeded Pennsauken tech at 6th seeded Middle Township

10th seeded Cinnaminson at 7th seeded Point Pleasant Boro

15th seeded Mastery Charter at 2nd seeded Sterling

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden vs. winner of Medford Tech/Collingswood

winner of Haddon Township/Manchester vs. winner of Haddon Height/Overbrook

winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield vs. winner of Pennsauken tech/Middle Township

winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro vs. winner of Mastery Charter/Sterling

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of 16th seeded Oakcrest/Camden/Medford Tech/Collingswood vs. winner of Haddon Township/Mancheste/Haddon Height/Overbrook

winner of lower Cape May/Haddonfield/Pennsauken tech/Middle Township vs. winner of Cinnaminson/Point Pleasant Boro/Mastery Charter/Sterling

FINAL

Mon Mar

PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Haddonfield 70-42. 6 foot 9 Kentucky bound Sr. Lance Ware had 19.

3 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield edged Camden 69-67. Fleming tallied 28. Brewer paced Camden with 22.

4 YEARS AGO

Haddonfield held off Lower Cape May 63-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Aiden Blake had 16

5 YEARS AGO

Camden edged Haddonfield 42-40. Thompson scored 17.

6 YEARS AGO

Camden ran past Medford Tech 82-54. 6-foot-1 So. Corey Greer notched 27.

7 YEARS AGO

Camden thwarted Haddonfield 48-40. 6-foot-1 2 Jr. Brad Hawkins led with 14.

8 YEARS AGO

Camden upset Pemberton 71-67. 6-foot-3 Jr. Jamar Holloway scored 18. 6-foot-1 Si.I'Javion Ivory went for 25 for Pemberton.

Group 2 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Group 2 State Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}