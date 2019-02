The Group 2 State Bracket is made up of the second smallest segment of schools based on enrollment.

GROUP 2

STATE SEMIFINALS

NORTH 1 VS. NORTH 2

CENTRAL VS. SOUTH

STATE FINAL

PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-SEASON PICK

GROUP 2: Camden over West Side

North 1- Ramsey

North 2 - West Side

Central - Manasquan

South - Camden

LAST YEAR

Haddonfield beat Newark Central 62-45 . 5 foot 10 Jr. Mikey DePersia scored 22 hitting 11-12 ft's.

TWO YEARS AGO

West Side trimmed Camden 51-49. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quayon Williams-King and 6-foot- 4 Sr. Yasim Hooker both had 13.

THREE YEARS AGO

West Side came back to beat Camden 85-83. 5-foot-10 Sr. Isiah Reyes exploded for 35, 20 in the fourth quarter.

FOUR YEARS AGO

North champ Newark Tech overcame South champ Camden 57-51 as 5-foot-11 Jr. Mustapha Lawrence went for 28, 15 in 4th quarter.

FIVE YEARS AGO

North Jersey champ Newark Tech came back to beat South/Central champ Camden 48-44. 5-foot-11 So. Mustafa Lawrence led with 13. 6-foot-3 So. Brad Hawkins tallied 14 for Camden.