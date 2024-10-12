Advertisement
in other news
Pagan changes plans
Recent Lakeland grad Noah Pagan has changed his plans for this season.
• Jay Gomes
Fitzpatrick finds new home
6 foot 1 senior guard Jack Fitzpatrick has found his new home.
• Jay Gomes
Monmouth New Player Orientation 2024
Junior guard Madison Durr is one of five transfers ready to go at Monmouth
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 SIAC
Former Nottingham star Darell Johnson was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the SIAC
• Jay Gomes
Butler finds college home
5 foot 11 former Life Center star Bryce Butler has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
in other news
Pagan changes plans
Recent Lakeland grad Noah Pagan has changed his plans for this season.
• Jay Gomes
Fitzpatrick finds new home
6 foot 1 senior guard Jack Fitzpatrick has found his new home.
• Jay Gomes
Monmouth New Player Orientation 2024
Junior guard Madison Durr is one of five transfers ready to go at Monmouth
• Jay Gomes
Fitzpatrick finds new home
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS