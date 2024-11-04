Advertisement

in other news

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 5

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 5

Former Ranney star Taheen Braswell-Brown was among tNJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 5

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Perry finds college home

Perry finds college home

6 foot 6 recent Cherry Hill East grad Sebastian Perry has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Brookdale CC

NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Brookdale CC

Jack Zink is one of the top returnees for Brookdale CC  

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Atlantic Cape CC

NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Atlantic Cape CC

Former Hamilton West star Jeremy Ellis is among the top returnees for Atlantic Cape CC

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 Selected Top 70 All Stars at Pangos All East

NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 Selected Top 70 All Stars at Pangos All East

Egg Harbor's Jalen Bell was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Top 70 All Stars at Pangos All East 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 5

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 5

Former Ranney star Taheen Braswell-Brown was among tNJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 5

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Perry finds college home

Perry finds college home

6 foot 6 recent Cherry Hill East grad Sebastian Perry has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Brookdale CC

NJHoops.com D-3 Juco Preview 2024-25 Brookdale CC

Jack Zink is one of the top returnees for Brookdale CC  

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Cranmer has college home
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In