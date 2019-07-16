News More News
Baker Makes Pick

Chad Baker
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 recent Colonia grad Chad Baker has made his college plans.Baker is headed to D-1 Mississippi Valley StateBaker had a breakout senior season.This season he led the Patriots to a 24-5 record...

