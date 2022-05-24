Zubair Lee makes college pick
6 foot 6 former Eastern star Zubair Lee has made his college pick.Lee has decided to attend Eastern UniversityHe spent the past season as a postgrad at the Phelps SchoolAs a senior at Eastern High ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news