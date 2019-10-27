News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 16:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Zan Finds New Home

Ryan Zan
Ryan Zan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 sophomore Ryan Zan has found his new home.Zan has transferred from Hunterdon Central to the Ranney School.he averaged 4 ppg as a freshman with 13 versus High Point.He is ranked among NJHoo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}