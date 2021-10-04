Zan changes plans

6 foot 7 senior Ryan Zan has changed course.

Zan was planning to move from Ranney to the Hun School after his junior season. Instead Zan has decided to attend Rutgers Prep.

Last season he helped Ranney to a 9-1 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 17th in the state.

He averaged 9.1 ppg with a high of 14 he reached on two occasions.

As a sophomore he registered 12.5 ppg. The coaches chose him 2nd Team Shore Class B Central

He spent his freshman season at Hunterdon Central where he hit for 3.9 ppg.

He is ranked among NJ hoops.com top 70 players in this class

