Zaire Robinson R.I.P.

It is with a heavy heart we report on the untimely passing of former Woodbridge and Raritan Valley star Zaire Robinson.

Robinson who was an assistant coach at Raritan Valley had a seizure while driving on Tuesday and passed away Thursday.

Prayers go out to him, his family and friends

COLLEGE CAREER

2015-16 Season - 7.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 11 treys at RVCC

2016-17 Season - 2nd Team All American, 1st Team All GSAC, 16.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 41.3% fg%, 45 treys, 33.1% 3 pt fg%, 59.2% ft% at RVCC

NJHoops.com #5 juco soph in NJ

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2014-15 Season - 12 ppg, Home News & Tribune Honorable Mention All Area

2013-14 Season - 9.6 ppg

He also played football in high school

Robinson makes choice - 7/9/15

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches