Young makes college pick
6 foot 3 Trenton Catholic senior Freddie Young has made his college plans.Young has decided to attend D-2 Lincoln University.Last season after transferring to Trenton Catholic from Princeton Day, h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news