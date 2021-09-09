Wygand makes college pick
6 foot 2 recent Woodstown grad Zach Wygand has made his college plans.Wygand is playing at St. John Fisher College.As a senior he averaged 18.4 ppg. He was chosen NJHoops.com All Tri County Confere...
