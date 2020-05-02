Wright Makes College Pick
5 foot 11 Olympus Prep postgraduate Josh Wright has made his college plans.The former Cape May Tech standout is staying in state and playing in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conference for RowanTh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news