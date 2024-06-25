Woodring makes pick
6 foot 10 former Compass Prep/Ramapo big man Alex Woodring has made his college pick.Woodring has decided to head to Sacred Heart as a preferred walk-on.He transferred to Compass Prep from Ramapo b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news