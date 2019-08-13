Woodbury Makes Pick
6 foot 3 rising senior two sport star DJ Woodbury has made his college plans.Woodbury has decided to play football at Temple.Last season on the hardwood he helped City to a 22-9 record, Group 1 sou...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news