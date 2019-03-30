Wilson Makes Choice
6 foot 7 former Dwight Englewood star Xavier Wilson has made his college plans. Wilson has decided to attend Central Connecticut.He transferred to Archbishop Stepinac in New York after a solid soph...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news