Wilson Makes Choice

Xavier Wilson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 former Dwight Englewood star Xavier Wilson has made his college plans. Wilson has decided to attend Central Connecticut.He transferred to Archbishop Stepinac in New York after a solid soph...

