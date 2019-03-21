Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wilmoth's Stock Rising

Vgzdkioobd56mrn3ffys
Myles Wilmoth
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Bergen Catholic big man Myles Wilmoth has had his stock rise in the past year.He is now at 6 foot 10 and at the St. Andrew's School in Rhode Island where he repeated his junior season and mo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}