Williams Makes Plans
6 foot 2 recent St. Joseph's Montvale grad Nazir Williams has made his plans for next season.Williams will spent a postgraduate season at South Kent.This season he led St. Joe's to a 22-6 record an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news