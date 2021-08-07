Williams makes college pick
6 foot 2 recent Prestige Prep/Don Bosco Prep star Isaiah Williams has made his college plans.WIlliams is headed to New Mexico Military JC.This season he was named to NJHoops.com 1st Team All State ...
