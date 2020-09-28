Williams Makes College Pick
Recent St. Joseph's Montvale grad Nazir Williams has made his college plans. Williams has committed to Cornell after a postgraduate season playing for South Kent.This past season he led St. Joe's t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news