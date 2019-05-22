News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Williams Makes College Pick

Hm06mjdzaocgfmmwnvs8
Shane Williams
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 Brick Township star Shane Williams has made his college plans.Williams has decided to stay in state and attend Georgian Court UniversityAs a senior he averaged 10.9 rpg. The coaches named ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}