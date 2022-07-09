Williams makes college pick
6 foot 4 recent Hamilton West grad Arterio Williams has made his college pick.Williams is headed to Albright.This season he helped Hamilton West to a 14-10 record.He averaged 9 ppg and 7 rpg. He we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news