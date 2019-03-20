Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 12:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Williams Looking for New Home

Austin Williams
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6-foot-3 former Seton Hall Prep star Austin Williams is looking for his new college home. Williams has decided to transfer from Marist after two seasons.This past season he averaged 4.6 ppg, 2.4 rp...

