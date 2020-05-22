News More News
Williams Looking For New College Home

Levar Williams
Levar Williams
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot NJIT freshman Levar Williams is looking for a new college home.He is looking to transfer from the HighlandersAs a freshman he averaged 3.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 0.4 apg in 12 mpg. He shot 36% fro...

