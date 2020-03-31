News More News
Williams Looking For New College Home

Ibn Williams
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

Former St. Anthony star Ibn Williams is looking for a new college home.Williams is looking to transfer from Coppin State after two seasons.This past season he averaged 5 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.2 apg in...

{{ article.author_name }}