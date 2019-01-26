Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Williams Getting Interest

Yigd0uiovju3hlj9cnvk
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 Brick Township senior Shane Williams is getting college recruiting interest. He has an offer from Georgian Court as well as interest from California University of Pennsylvania, Dominican, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}