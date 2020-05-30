 NJHoops - Williams Finds Next College Home
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 10:50:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Williams Finds Next College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot NJIT freshman Levar Williams has found his next college home. Williams is headed to juco power Indian HillsHe is looking to transfer from the HighlandersAs a freshman he averaged 3.6 ppg, 1....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}