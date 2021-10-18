Williams finds new college home
5 foot 11 former St. Anthony star Ibn Williams has found his new college home. Williams has transferred from Coppin State to Morehouse.COLLEGE CAREER2018-19 Season - 3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 31.1%,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news