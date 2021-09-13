Williams finds new college home
Former NJIT guard Levar Williams has found his newest college home.He is headed back to D-1, going from Indian Hills JC to New Mexico State.He came to NJIT from Burke High School in MassachusettsCO...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news