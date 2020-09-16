Williams Changes Direction
6 foot 2 recent Don Bosco grad Isaiah Williams has changed his plans for this season.Williams is still headed the postgrad route but will stay in state. He had decided to spend a postgraduate seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news