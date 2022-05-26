Williams changes college plans
6 foot 5 Covenant College Prep postgrad Jimmie Williams has made his new college pick.Williams had committed to D-2 Goldey Beacom a few months back but has switched direction and is headed to D-2 N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news