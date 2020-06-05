The news came from the Diocese of Camden a few weeks back that Wildwood Catholic will close at the end of this school year. Wildwood Catholic was one of 5 south jersey schools and two high schools that will close.

Word now is that Wildwood Catholic will remain open for at least another year.

Over a million dollars was raised and Wildwood Catholic will now be known as Wildwood Catholic Academy, which merges the high school with Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School to form a pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade school.

Wildwood Catholic became one of the top basketball teams in the state the last few seasons and finished in the top 10 the past two seasons.

The last three seasons Wildwood Catholic was a combined 77-12

Wildwood Catholic to Close Doors - 4/17/20