Wild Makes College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Olympus Prep postgrad Louie Wild has made his college pick.Wild has decided to attend D-2 Bloomsburg.Wild played his high school ball at powerhouse Roman Catholic in Philadelphia.As a seni...

