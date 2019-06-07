Wilcher Makes Early Pick
6 foot 5 St. Benedict's Jr. CJ Wilcher has made an early college decision.Wilcher has decided to attend Xavier.This past season he led St. Benedict's to a 25-5 record and final NJHoops.com ranking ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news