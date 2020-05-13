News More News
basketball

Wicks Makes College Plans

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 former Depaul High School star Skylar Wicks has made his college plans.Wicks who spent this season at Surge Academy in Clearwater Florida has committed to D-1 Missouri State.Wicks transfer...

