Wicks Makes College Plans
6 foot 6 former Depaul High School star Skylar Wicks has made his college plans.Wicks who spent this season at Surge Academy in Clearwater Florida has committed to D-1 Missouri State.Wicks transfer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news