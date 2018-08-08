Kahlil Whitney's Career Through NJHoops.com
Roselle Catholic's Kahlil Whitney transferred to NJ before his sophomore season. A look at some of the coverage of his career through NJHoops.com
|Ranking
July 2018 - Heading into Senior Summer
4th in state
August 2017 - Heading into Junior Season
5th in state
October 2016 - Heading into sophomore Season
9th in state
KAHLIL WHITNEY STORIES ON NJHOOPS.COM
Top Underclassmen at St. Jude's Classic - 12/20/16
NJ Hoops Super Six Week 2 - 12/28/17
Top Sophomores at Investors Showcase - 1/24/17
Twitter Tuesday: UConn's class, Florida targets, Syracuse, more - 9/19/17
Top Non-Seniors at Roselle Catholic vs. Linden - 2/8/18
NJ Hoopers of the Day: Saturday, March 3rd - 3/6/18
NJ Hoops Super Six Week 12 - 3/8/18
Top Non-Seniors at Non Public North Finals - 3/10/18
Live in Dallas: The Evans Awards for the weekend go to ... - 4/23/18
EYBL Atlanta: Kahlil Whitney is trending up - 5/13/18
2019 Forward Kahlil Whitney planning visits and cutting list soon 6/20/18
Summer Jam: Kahlil Whitney reaching new heights - 7/21/18
Top NJ Available Rising Seniors at Weekend Sunday - 7/24/18
Wednesday's Leftovers: Is UK the Favorite for Whitney? - 7/25/18
Las Vegas Sunday: Whitney shows strengths - 7/30/18
Starting Five: What's up with five-star Kahlil Whitney? - 8/6/18
Whitney Makes Pick - 8/8/18
Whitney Photo Gallery - 8/8/18
