Kahlil Whitney's Career Through NJHoops.com

Roselle Catholic's Kahlil Whitney transferred to NJ before his sophomore season. A look at some of the coverage of his career through NJHoops.com

Kahlil Whitney's NJHoops.com State Rankings
Date Ranking

July 2018 - Heading into Senior Summer

4th in state

August 2017 - Heading into Junior Season

5th in state

October 2016 - Heading into sophomore Season

9th in state

KAHLIL WHITNEY STORIES ON NJHOOPS.COM

Top Underclassmen at St. Jude's Classic - 12/20/16

NJ Hoops Super Six Week 2 - 12/28/17

Top Sophomores at Investors Showcase - 1/24/17

Twitter Tuesday: UConn's class, Florida targets, Syracuse, more - 9/19/17

Top Non-Seniors at Roselle Catholic vs. Linden - 2/8/18

NJ Hoopers of the Day: Saturday, March 3rd - 3/6/18

NJ Hoops Super Six Week 12 - 3/8/18

Top Non-Seniors at Non Public North Finals - 3/10/18

Live in Dallas: The Evans Awards for the weekend go to ... - 4/23/18

EYBL Atlanta: Kahlil Whitney is trending up - 5/13/18

2019 Forward Kahlil Whitney planning visits and cutting list soon 6/20/18

Summer Jam: Kahlil Whitney reaching new heights - 7/21/18

Top NJ Available Rising Seniors at Weekend Sunday - 7/24/18

Wednesday's Leftovers: Is UK the Favorite for Whitney? - 7/25/18

Las Vegas Sunday: Whitney shows strengths - 7/30/18

Starting Five: What's up with five-star Kahlil Whitney? - 8/6/18


Whitney Makes Pick - 8/8/18

Whitney Photo Gallery - 8/8/18


