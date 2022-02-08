Whiting makes college pick
5 foot 10 Hackensack two sport star Curtis Whiting has made his college plans.Whiting has committed to Sacred Heart for football.This season he averaged 1.5 ppg and 3.2 rpg He scored 10 points in a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news