News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-15 15:34:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

White Makes Plans

Vcgj0jefbxkslrbxh6da
Jared White
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 Newark East Side Sr. Jared White has made his plans for next season.White has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.As a senior he helped East Side to a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}