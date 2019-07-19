White Makes Pick
6 foot 7 Wildwood Catholic rising senior Jahlil White has made his college pick.White has decided to stay close to home and attend Temple.White has missed the entire spring and summer evaluation pe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news