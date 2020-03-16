White Makes College Pick
6 foot 1 Olympus Prep postgrad Josh White has made his college pick.White has decided to attend D-2 Dominican.White played his high school ball at Paterson KennedyAs a senior he helped Kennedy to a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news