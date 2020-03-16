News More News
White Makes College Pick

Josh White
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Olympus Prep postgrad Josh White has made his college pick.White has decided to attend D-2 Dominican.White played his high school ball at Paterson KennedyAs a senior he helped Kennedy to a...

