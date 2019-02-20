Whitaker Makes Pick
2,000 point scorer Derrick Whitaker has made his college plans.The South River star has decided to stay in state and play at FDU Florham. A four year starter he has buried over 200 treys.This seaso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news