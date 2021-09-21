Wells makes plans
6 foot 6 Ziare Wells has made his plans for next season. Wells is returning to St. Benedicts for this season.Last season he helped St. Benedict's to an 8-1 record and final NJHoops.com ranking as t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news