Wejnert makes college pick
6 foot 1 Waldwick senior Logan Wejnert has made his college plans.Wejnert is headed to D-2 Pace as a preferred walk-on.As a senior he averaged 28.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 55 treys, NJHoops.com Group 1 North...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news