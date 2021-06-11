Weise finds new home
6 foot Dante Weise has found his new home.He has transferred from Allentown to the George School in Pennsylvania where he will reclass into the Class of 2023This season he led Allentown to a 7-5 re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news