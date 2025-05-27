Watson finds next college home
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 7 former Life Center star Justin Hawkins has found his next college home.
6 foot 2 former Toms River North/Monmouth star Jakari Spence is looking for his next college home.
Jonathan Izemef is one of the seniors moving on from Felician
6 foot 7 former Life Center star Justin Hawkins has found his next college home.