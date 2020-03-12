News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 13:22:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Watkins Makes Pick

DJ Watkins
DJ Watkins
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Elizabeth senior DJ Watkins has made his college choice.Watkins had committed to D-2 Assumption College.This season he has helped the Minutemen to a 23-4 record and NJHoops.com ranking of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}