News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 06:47:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Watkins Makes Pick

Jamir Watkins
Jamir Watkins
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Trenton Catholic senior Jamir Watkins has made his college pick.Watkins decided to attend VCU over St. John’s, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech.Last season he led the Iron Mikes to a 16-10 record...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}