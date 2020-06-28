 NJHoops - Washington Returns to NJ
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 15:23:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Washington Returns to NJ

Lorenzo Washington
Lorenzo Washington
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Patrick School has added a talented guard who is returning to the team after a stellar season out of state.Former Patrick School guard Lorenzo Washington is returning to the school after a stin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}