News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 15:08:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Washington Looking For Next College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Teaneck star Leondre Washington is looking for another new college home. Washington spent this past season at McNeese State.This season he averaged 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg and 1.9 apg in 14 mpg. He...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}