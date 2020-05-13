Washington Looking For Next College Home
Former Teaneck star Leondre Washington is looking for another new college home. Washington spent this past season at McNeese State.This season he averaged 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg and 1.9 apg in 14 mpg. He...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news